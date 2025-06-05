Why isn't Mary Earps at the Euros this summer?
Mary Earps is not part of the England squad at the Euros
Mary Earps has not been named as part of England's Euros squad this summer to help them defend their title.
The goalkeeper played every minute of the Lionesses' trophy winning run in 2022.
And so why is the Paris Saint-Germain shot stopper not involved?
Mary Earps: Who is in goal for England this summer?
Sarina Wiegman could not select Earps as part of her 23-player squad for this summer because the goalkeeper announced her international retirement in May.
The shock news came just five weeks before the tournament.
Earps said at the time: “I’ve spent a long time making this decision and it’s not one I’ve made lightly.
"For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive.
"Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life, and I’m rooting for the girls to do it again this summer.
"My journey has never been the simplest, and so in true Mary fashion, this isn’t a simple goodbye – right before a major tournament. Nonetheless, I know this is the right decision."
In the build-up to the Euros Earps had been replaced as England number one by Hannah Hampton.
That meant if Earps did go to the Euros she would have been number two.
Hampton has never played at a major tournament but she was a part of the wider squad who won the Euros in 2022.
This summer she will have the likes of Khiara Keating to aid her in goal.
