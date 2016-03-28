Casillas: My retirement is getting closer

Iker Casillas equalled the European appearances record by claiming a 166th cap for Spain on Sunday, but the veteran goalkeeper acknowledged the time of his retirement is getting closer.

Casillas kept a clean sheet as Spain played out a scoreless draw against Romania in their international friendly at the Cluj Arena.

The 34-year-old Porto keeper was happy to reach the milestone and level the record held by Latvia's Vitalijs Astafjevs, but conceded his time is running out at the top level of football.

"I am happy to reach 166 games and be the player with the most games for the national team," he said via Periscope.

"In these years I have lived good times and bad times, but I will stick with the good ones."

Casillas added: "The time of my retirement is getting closer and closer. It's clear that time passes everyone and I am no exception of that.

"But I have hope and I would like to be with this team full of youngsters. I don't know if it's my last year with Spain, I only think about enjoying each day."