Casillas one of the best three goalkeepers in the world, says Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba ranks Iker Casillas as one of the best three goalkeepers in the world and has defended his place in Spain's national team.

Casillas' position in the Spain squad has been called into question ever since he made a series of high-profile errors at the 2014 World Cup.

Thus far head coach Vicente del Bosque has kept faith with the 34-year-old 'keeper, who left Real Madrid after 25 years to join Porto in the close-season.

His selection continues to draw criticism from sections of the Spanish media, but Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba leapt to the defence of his international team-mate.

"We know the quality of Iker and we are with him all the away," the 27-year-old told reporters ahead of Spain's friendly against Italy in Udine on Thursday.

"For me, he is one of the best three or four goalkeepers in the world. It's not only me who thinks this, either."

Jordi Alba also reflected on the Euro 2012 final against Italy, where he scored in a 4-0 win as Spain claimed back-to-back European Championships.

"Everything went perfectly in that final," he added.

"But Italy are always difficult to beat. They're a team with a really strong spine."