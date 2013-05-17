Cassano out for Inter after breaking hand
By app
Inter Milan striker Antonio Cassano will miss his side's final Serie A match of the season against Udinese on Sunday after breaking his hand in training, the club said.
"Antonio Cassano underwent medical tests as a result of a fall he suffered during the final training match in today's workout. The tests revealed a fracture to the second metacarpal of his right hand," Inter said on their official website on Friday.
Cassano, who has scored seven Serie A goals this season, had only just returned to action after a month out with a hamstring injury.
Inter are ninth in Serie A on 54 points and will not play in Europe next season after a campaign in which their squad has been decimated by injuries, with a host of big names on the treatment table including Diego Milito, Rodrigo Palacio and Dejan Stankovic.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.