Cassano out for Inter after breaking hand

"Antonio Cassano underwent medical tests as a result of a fall he suffered during the final training match in today's workout. The tests revealed a fracture to the second metacarpal of his right hand," Inter said on their official website on Friday.

Cassano, who has scored seven Serie A goals this season, had only just returned to action after a month out with a hamstring injury.

Inter are ninth in Serie A on 54 points and will not play in Europe next season after a campaign in which their squad has been decimated by injuries, with a host of big names on the treatment table including Diego Milito, Rodrigo Palacio and Dejan Stankovic.