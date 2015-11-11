Catalan independence a concern for Spain coach Del Bosque

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque concedes he is concerned over the potential impact of Catalan independence upon Spanish football and the national team.

Spanish Football League president Javier Tebas has warned that Barcelona would not be able to play in La Liga if the Parliament of Catalonia successfully completed a push for independence.

Barca defender Gerard Pique has become the target of booing while he plays for Spain, thanks in the main to his support of independence for the region

Speaking to Cadena SER, Del Bosque outlined his worries about the potentially groundbreaking political shift.

"It'd be bad for everyone if Catalan teams were kicked out of the Spanish League," he said.

"We have talked about it and of course we are worried. Naturally, we defend the national team but I am concerned because I would like the intolerance not to exist.

"The issue of Catalan independence is something that we don't perceive in the national team.

"There's a good feeling between everyone [in the squad]. We are obliged to accept everyone - Catalans, Galicians, everyone."

Del Bosque added: "With Pique [being booed], it has brought everyone together as they all feel the attacks on their team-mate."