Cattermole: Allardyce gives us confidence

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole claims Sam Allardyce has filled the team with a renewed confidence as they head into the Wear-Tyne derby looking to revive their flagging season.

Allardyce was appointed as Sunderland boss, the club's sixth in four years, following the resignation of Dick Advocaat earlier this month.

The Black Cats sit bottom of the Premier League and are the only club in England's top-four leagues to still be without a win heading into this weekend's fixtures.

But Cattermole said the appointment of Allardyce has injected the club with the confidence they need to break their winless streak, starting with the weekend's visit of fierce rivals Newcastle United.

"He's very sure isn't he? He fills you with confidence," said Cattermole.

"He's reassured the boys we've got enough to get us out of this."

Cattermole added: "It's not good, the turnover [of managers], it's not what you want. You want to try and build something. That's how you get the trust, that's how you improve the club, but you need to make decisions at certain times.

"I've been here five years and there's been 15 clubs relegated.

"We've not been one of them. It's not too bad, you know, there's been some big clubs relegated."