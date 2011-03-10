Caulker keen to play top-flight football

The 19-year-old youngster made his first-team debut for Spurs in their Carling Cup clash with North London rivals Arsenal at the start of the season before going out on loan to the Robins.

Caulker has impressed in his 29 appearances at Ashton Gate so far, but has expressed his desire to return to top-flight football.

However, with competition for places fierce at the White Hart Lane outfit, the youngster is focusing instead on playing first team football, even if it means going being loaned out again next season.

"That is my aim, to play Premier League football next season, and Tottenham would like me to go out on loan to a fellow top flight side if possible," Caulker told skysports.com.

"It depends whether the right kind of offer comes in and it is a club that is right for me because otherwise I might have to come back down to the Championship again.

"I've still got plenty of years ahead of me and I'm just looking forward to playing as many first-team games as possible, either in the Premier League or the Championship.

"Looking at it from a sensible point of view I can see that they have seven centre-halves already at the club, so I will probably have to go back out on loan to play regularly.”

Caulker hopes he can impress Spurs manager Harry Redknapp during his regular training sessions with the squad and believes injuries and transfers could play a role in helping him return to the club in the near future.

"I'm training back at Spurs on Mondays and Tuesdays, so that Harry can take a look at me and how I've progressed, but it all depends on the rest of this season," he said.

"A few injuries or players sold in the summer can change things, but it all depends on what Harry Redknapp thinks is the best option."

By Vaishali Bhardwaj