Cavani and Thiago Silva to miss Lyon clash

Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Trophee des Champions clash with Lyon on Saturday due to injury.

Uruguay striker Cavani, who continues to be linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes despite the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has a hamstring problem while Thiago Silva continues to struggle with the hip injury he sustained in the International Champions Cup clash with Real Madrid.

France international Blaise Matuidi is included despite training for just five days after his exertions with Les Bleus at Euro 2016, as are youngsters Lorenzo Callegari and Jonathan Ikone following strong performances in pre-season. Adrien Rabiot and new signing Grzegorz Krychowiak are suspended.

Marco Verratti could make his first appearance since April in Klagenfurt, Austria, for the meeting between the Ligue 1 title-winners, now under Unai Emery with Laurent Blanc's reign having come to an end, and last season's runners-up.