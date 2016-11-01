Cavani does not deserve criticism - Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has defended Edinson Cavani in the wake of recent criticism and feels the Uruguay international is being treated unfairly.

Cavani has already netted 14 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions this term, but he has also wasted a number of gilt-edged chances.

Marquinhos, though, is confident the 29-year-old will become clinical as he adjusts to replacing Zlatan Ibrahimovic through the middle after several years operating in a wide role at the Parc des Princes.

"We are not laughing about the criticism aimed at Edinson. When the press attacks a team-mate, they also attack us as a team," Marquinhos told beIN Sports.

"Our biggest strength is the collective and when we are doing well as a team, individuals will get the chance to thrive.

"Cavani is the top scorer in Europe and he does not deserve this criticism.

"It is just a matter of adapting to his position as a striker again, because everyone knows about his qualities. It is a matter of time before he will adapt to his new responsibilities and everything will be better once that happens."