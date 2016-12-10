Cavani: I'd like to play with Griezmann one day

Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani would relish the opportunity to play alongside Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

The future of France international Griezmann - who signed a new five-year deal in June - was the subject of widespread speculation following an impressive Euro 2016 campaign in which he inspired his nation to the final.

Late last month, Cavani sparked rumours of a possible union when he posted on Twitter to invite Griezmann to join him in enjoying some mate, a traditional drink in Cavani's native Uruguay.

Cavani said the media had got carried away with the situation but did express his desire to one day count Griezmann as a team-mate.

Après l'effort d'hier, rien de tel qu'un bon mate le matin. On en partage un quand tu veux November 28, 2016

"It's the press that said I wanted to invite Antoine Griezmann to Paris," he said.

"I sent him a message to take a Uruguay mate. I'd like to play with him one day, he is a great striker and a beautiful person too."