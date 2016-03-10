Cavani quiet on links with La Liga move

Edinson Cavani says he will discuss his future at the end of the season after being linked with a move from Paris Saint-Germain to La Liga.

The Uruguay international's future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks after growing frustrated with his role under Laurent Blanc at Parc des Princes.

Atletico Madrid are among a number of European sides to have been linked with a possible bid, but Cavani has claimed he will wait until the end of the campaign before commenting on his plans.

When asked whether a move to Spain interested him, he told Cadena COPE: "We'll speak at the end of the season."

Cavani came on as a substitute as PSG beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to seal their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-2 aggregate win.

The former Napoli forward felt Adrien Rabiot's early goal was key to the victory and says confidence is building within Blanc's squad as they look to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time.

"We played well. In the second half we were more relaxed, but to come here with the advantage we had and to score in the first few minutes was decisive," he said.

"We've played together for a few years and that means we have more confidence. We hope to do something great.

"We'll face the team we have to face. You have to beat everyone, all the best teams in order to win."