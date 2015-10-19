Cavani: Real Madrid can make you pay in seconds

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani says Real Madrid can "make you pay in seconds" as the teams prepare to clash in the Champions League this week.

Both the Ligue 1 leaders and their La Liga counterparts have won their opening two games of the competition and will go head-to-head at Parc des Princes on Wednesday for the right to lead Group A outright.

Cavani is wary of the considerable quality in Rafael Benitez's squad but insisted PSG's forwards are also capable of keeping Madrid occupied.

"It's always special, it's a great competition to be playing in, because you get to pit yourself against the very best, against clubs with great history," Cavani told Marca.

"It's always a great occasion when you face Real and we're preparing for the match in the best way possible. One of the things that makes the best teams in the world the best is the fact that, across midfield and up top, they are capable of hurting you.

"It's always an honour to play in games like this one, they have some outstanding players who are capable of making you pay in seconds.

"I think that you have to be switched on for the full 90 minutes against this sort of team, you've always got to be mindful of the opposition and their players.

"But I think that we too are a big club, we're known the world over, and I'm sure that if we prepare for it right, just as we are doing, we can give any team plenty to think about and they'll have to keep a close eye on our forward line."

Javier Pastore, meanwhile, has suggested he could be PSG's key to defeating Madrid on Wednesday.

When asked what would be the decisive factor in beating the current Liga leaders, Pastore replied: "That I play!"

"I don't know [who will play] but I hope to start. It'll be a fantastic game.

"We have to play well, keep possession and be aggressive when we have the ball. I hope we can play a good game.

"You can't deny that Real Madrid are one of the best teams in the world, but playing against Chelsea and Barcelona is also fun. For me, it's the same. The most important thing is to win in order to get to the next round."