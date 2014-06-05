Cavani: Suarez rivalry spurs us on for Uruguay

La Celeste face England, Italy and Costa Rica later this month in Brazil, as the 2011 Copa America champions go in search of more glory.

Both Cavani and Suarez have enjoyed profitable campaigns with their clubs. Cavani's 16 goals helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title, while Suarez's 31 strikes bagged him the Premier League Golden Boot as Liverpool secured second spot.

The strike duo have netted 58 international goals between them going into this summer's South American showpiece and Cavani, speaking exclusively in the July 2014 issue of FourFourTwo, believes they bring the best out of each other.

"We played together in South Africa and in the last four years we've matured and improved as a partnership," he says. "It's almost like we have our own little rivalry to spur each other on and help our country perform at its best.

"We've both done very good things this season. We've been working hard for a long time to achieve our objectives for Uruguay. We hope that can continue this summer because we want to do well for our country, our people, and to keep our position as one of the five highest-ranked teams in the world. Luis has been a phenomenon."

