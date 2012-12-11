Cazorla aiming to secure silverware for Gunners

Arsene Wenger's side can take a big step closer towards finally adding to their honours list on Tuesday evening, when they face League 2 side Bradford City in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

The midfielder is not expected to feature in the match at Valley Parade, but speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, the 27-year-old Spanish international stated that he is eyeing medals in his first season in English football.

"Arsenal are a great club with an illustrious history, but because of certain circumstances, they’ve gone a few years without winning anything. The objective now is to obtain a piece of silverware so that the fans can enjoy the sensation of winning again."

Cazorla arrived in North London in a £15-million move from la Liga side Malaga in August, and has quickly established himself as a key figure in the Arsenal midfield, scoring four goals and providing five assists in his first 17 appearances for the Emirates Stadium outfit.

Despite having only arrived on these shores in the summer, Cazorla feels he has already settled well into Premier League football, and he attributes this to the atmosphere, both in the Arsenal dressing room and throughout the game in England.

"[The dressing room environment] varies from country to country, but at Arsenal there is a greater respect for the club because of its history.

"However, the general atmosphere never changes because every member of the team works together and that spirit is important to achieve success.

"I have adjusted well because I love English football, especially the way English people see the game. It’s not as tactical but it’s much faster and the atmosphere is incredible."

Interview: Sam Delaney, November 2012