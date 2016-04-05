Cazorla the perfect Arsenal player - Monreal

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has voiced his admiration for Santi Cazorla and believes the gifted midfielder is "the perfect player" for Arsene Wenger's side.

Cazorla has been out of action since November 2015 due to a knee and Achilles injuries.

And Monreal feels his compatriot's absence has been cost an Arsenal side 11 points off the pace in the race for the Premier League title.

"Given the way we play, Santi is the perfect player for us because he loves receiving the ball, he brings our centre-backs into the game and really helps us to bring the ball out," Monreal told Arsenal Player.

"He's probably one of the most technically-gifted players we have in the team and obviously he brings a lot to the side.

"Everybody really likes him and we're aware that his way of playing and the amount of assists and goals he pitches in with are very important for us.

"Obviously he's had this injury that's kept him out for about five months and the team feels that. When you lose an important player the team pays for it."

Cazorla has made just 20 appearances in all competitions this campaign due to his physical misfortune.

The midfielder recently resumed individual training and Wenger said last week that he is hopeful Cazorla can play again this season.