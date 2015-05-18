CBF denies sponsor's influence on selection

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has moved to strongly deny allegations that a commercial partners has been allowed to exert influence over team selection.

A report in newspaper Estadao over the weekend suggested that ISE, part of the Dallah Al-Baraka Group, had a say in which players were chosen and which players were used from the bench, in order to boost marketing opportunities.

However, a statement from the CBF has vehemently denied such accusations.

"Contrary to Estado's report, the CBF has not "sold" the Brazilian national team," the statement read.

"[It is a] ridiculous hypothesis that does not hold on any evidence and only explains the journalist Jamil Chade's need to seek easy news which generates scandal.

"The CBF said that the criteria for selecting the squad for the matches of the Brazilian team are and will be, forever, [down to the] technicians.

"They play and have played, always the best players in action. The Brazilian population follows, game after game, the choice of the squad, announced publicly, and therefore know that the journalist lied by stating that the choices are made by commercial criteria.

"Reading Jamil Chade on contractual clauses was, as always, made in a malicious way. On the football field if a team does not appear with the first team the value of friendly can be reduced.

"If Barcelona is playing with its B team, not to mention their big stars such as Neymar, [Lionel] Messi and [Luis] Suarez, their trade quotas will be lower. If a rock band is not performing with their vocalist, the value will be renegotiated."

