Ceballos uninterested in Real Madrid rumours

Highly rated Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos says he wants to stay at the Estadio Benito Villamarin despite reported interest from Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old Betis man was part of Spain's UEFA European Under-19 Championship winning side earlier this year and also played a key role in Pepe Mel's squad during the club's promotion back to La Liga.

Mel has previously played down suggestions of Ceballos leaving for the Santiago Bernabeu - despite the youngster having only one year left on his contract.

And now the player himself says he is keen to remain at Betis.

"They are only rumours, what I want is to stay at Betis," Ceballos told AS.

"I want to continue at Betis and enjoy these fans for many years. They trust me because I have never failed them,

"I have always given everything for this shirt and I only think about returning all of the affection that I have received from the Beticos."