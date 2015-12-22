Cech: City clash was a six-pointer

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech believes the team's win against fellow Premier League title contenders Manchester City was a "six-pointer".

Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud scored the goals in a 2-1 win at the Emirates on Monday, which moved Arsenal four points clear of third-placed City in the standings, while also keeping the Londoners two points Leicester City.

Cech was unable to keep a clean sheet as Yaya Toure struck a late consolation, but the Czech Republic international lauded Arsenal's performance in the victory.

"I think it was a six-pointer. Leicester won their game and their game away and we needed to close the gap again," he said.

"Manchester City were one point behind us so it was a very important game. You could see we were ready and we put in a good performance. In the second half we pushed harder and the last 15 minutes we were more tired and we put in a magnificent effort.

"They scored a goal out of nowhere and I have to say it gave them confidence and motivation for the last minutes so they pushed hard for the equaliser but I thought we were brilliant and this is why we managed to see the game out."

Toure's goal meant Cech was unable to eclipse David James to become the league's all-time clean sheet holder with 170, but he said he is happy to wait as long as Arsenal keep winning.

"In this game it is far more important to win 2-1 that have a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw," the 33-year-old said.

"I’m happy with the three points and the record can wait. If it means we win 2-1 every game until the end of the season, I will take it."