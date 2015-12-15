Cech eyes clean sheet record

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is hoping to achieve the "impossible" and break the all-time record for the number of clean sheets in the Premier League.

Cech, who joined the Gunners in the summer after 11 years at Chelsea, recorded his 169th shut-out in Sunday's 2-0 win at Aston Villa to equal David James' mark.

He will move past the former England man if he can keep out Manchester City on Monday.

The Czech Republic international told Arsenal Player: "I'm not really into the records and the individual trophies but some achievements you cannot ignore and to be in a position where I can break the all-time clean sheet record is something that I never thought I would be able to do.

"When I came over, people started talking about the clean sheets and the records, and I thought 169 was impossible.

"I would have to be here a long time, play every game and you don't get a clean sheet in every game. The fact that I managed to come to that point is a great achievement."

He added: "I'm glad that people are noticing what I try to achieve. As a player you try to achieve something that people remember you for.

"Not only that you score one goal or make one good save, you want to set the example that this is not the one-season or one-game wonder.

"You want to make sure you compete and perform every single game, that you prepare and show the example that you can stay consistent and at the top level as long as possible.

"I'm really happy that these things I've achieved, people realise that I've worked to achieve it, so the recognition is great."



