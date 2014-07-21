Cech is on the mend from shoulder injury

Czech suffered a dislocated shoulder during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid in April and required surgery.

Holland has revealed that the long-serving 32-year-old Czech Republic international should be back in full training before too long.

"He [Cech] is making very good progress and working as you would expect for a guy as professional as he is." he said.

"He is working ahead of schedule with [goalkeeper coach] Christophe Lollichon, not quite full goalkeeping work but he is well on course and hopefully it will not be too long before he can join in full-time training."

Cech is due to fly out to Austria on Monday with his team-mates for a pre-season training camp.