Lauren James has been one of the stars of Chelsea's formidable team this season with the team on track for the quadruple.

The 23-year-old has contributed to their League Cup title win, their run to Champions League semi-finals, the FA Cup final and their bid for a sixth successive Women's Super League title.

Chelsea, who are currently top of the WSL table, continue their charge for the league trophy tonight against Crystal Palace but will James feature?

Lauren James: What injury does she have?

Lauren James is one of England's best players (Image credit: Getty Images)

James came off with an injury while playing for England against Belgium earlier in April. She sustained a hamstring injury and Chelsea confirmed she will be out for them for a period on the sidelines.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor was asked for an update before the club take on bottom-place Palace.

Lauren James will be hoping to be a part of England's Euros squad this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

She said: "I think she'll come back quite well from that injury.

"It just takes time because hamstrings in women's football are sometimes quite big injuries, but I think Lauren will be fine.

It's difficult to put a timeline [on it], because everyone is different and in the rehab I think everyone can react in a different way. But I'm not concerned about LJ. She will be back. It's just a question of time."

James is not the only Blues player who will not be involved in the WSL game on Wednesday.

Sam Kerr has not played for Chelsea since December 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defender Nathalie Bjorn is out as she is being "managed", while long-term injuries such as Sophie Ingle, Sam Kerr and Kadeisha Buchanan are also not set to appear.

Chelsea will be favourites in tonight's match as they have not yet lost in the league this season. They have drawn three games and won 15, while Palace have only won two games, drawn three and lost 13.

The Blues are only three points clear of second-place Arsenal as the Gunners have already played their match in round 19.