Is Sam Kerr playing for Chelsea this weekend?

Sam Kerr has not played a game of football since December 2023 because of an ACL injury she sustained on a warm weather camp in January 2024.

Chelsea, however, did include her in their Women's Champions League squad for the knockout stage but she is yet to make an appearance.

The Blues are due to play Barcelona this weekend, so will Kerr play? Here's all you need to know.

Sam Kerr: Will she make her first appearance under Sonia Bompastor this weekend?

Sam Kerr has not played this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia international Kerr gave Chelsea fans some hope that she would return to the pitch as she was a part of the Matildas camp in the recent international break.

However, she did not get any game time during that break.

Sam Kerr is a key player for Australia (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Chelsea beat Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend, Bompastor was asked about Kerr and gave an update on her fitness.

When asked why Kerr was with Australia on the break, Bompastor said: "Really important for her. First of all, mentally, because she had the chance to be around the national team, which is really important for her.

"She could also see her family, which is really nice to have the opportunity to do.

"It’s part of the process with Sam, but we’re still a few weeks away from Sam returning fully on the pitch, so it’s difficult to put a timeframe on it."

Sam Kerr will have competition for her shirt when she returns to the Chelsea ranks (Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

By that prognosis supporters are to think Kerr will not be available this weekend but she could potentially play in the reverse fixture on 27 April at Stamford Bridge. Whether Bompastor would play her in that game is too be seen.

Kerr has been a key figure for Chelsea since she signed in 2020. She has won two Women's Super League Golden Boots and has been a part of the Blues winning five WSL trophies in a row.

Kerr also was a part of the squad who made their first-ever Champions League final in 2021 but they lost 4-0 to Barca.