Cech is one of the best - Cudicini

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini has hailed ex-Chelsea team-mate Petr Cech and the positive impact he has made for Arsenal.

The experienced Czech made the move to north London during the close-season and, after a rocky start, showed his class to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool on Monday.

Cudicini, who served as Cech's understudy for a spell at Stamford Bridge, believes the 33-year-old still has plenty to offer Arsene Wenger.

"He's a very experienced goalkeeper both in Europe and the Premier League," he told Omnisport.

"He's been one of the best goalkeepers now for around 10 years and he still is. He can definitely give confidence to the team.

"He did very well on Monday against Liverpool and he's already got the first trophy with Arsenal so obviously he's a great player for them."

Cech's place as understudy to Thibaut Courtois under Jose Mourinho has been taken by former Stoke City man Asmir Begovic.

Courtois, sent off in the opening-day draw with Swansea, is now back from suspension, but Cuducini feels Begovic has proven his worth.

"You could see after the first game, he did very well," the Italian added.

"Even [in the defeat] against Manchester City where it wasn't the best result for the team he did his job well.

"He offers good competition and is a very good player for the team."