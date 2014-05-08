Cech out for up to 10 weeks after surgery

The Czech Republic international dislocated his shoulder in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg draw against Atletico Madrid on April 22.

In a statement on their website, Chelsea confirmed Cech would be "out for approximately eight to 10 weeks" after his operation.

The 31-year-old, whose nation failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, will miss very little - if any - of Chelsea's pre-season.

Ruled out for the rest of the campaign when the injury occurred, Cech will be sidelined for Chelsea's final Premier League match of the campaign - a trip to Cardiff City on Sunday.

Australian veteran Mark Schwarzer has deputised in his absence.