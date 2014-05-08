Cech out for up to 10 weeks after surgery
Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech is set to be sidelined for up to 10 weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery on Wednesday.
The Czech Republic international dislocated his shoulder in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg draw against Atletico Madrid on April 22.
In a statement on their website, Chelsea confirmed Cech would be "out for approximately eight to 10 weeks" after his operation.
The 31-year-old, whose nation failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, will miss very little - if any - of Chelsea's pre-season.
Ruled out for the rest of the campaign when the injury occurred, Cech will be sidelined for Chelsea's final Premier League match of the campaign - a trip to Cardiff City on Sunday.
Australian veteran Mark Schwarzer has deputised in his absence.
