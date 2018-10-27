Cech returns to full Arsenal training

Petr Cech is back in full training for Arsenal, the goalkeeper has announced.

Cech has missed a month of action due to a hamstring injury but is in contention to return for the in-form Gunners, who have won 11 straight games in all competitions.

"Good to be back training with the team," Cech, 36, posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno has deputised in Cech's absence, keeping a clean sheet in Thursday's Europa League defeat of Sporting CP.

Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday before an EFL Cup meeting with Blackpool at Emirates Stadium three days later.