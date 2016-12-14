Cech urges Arsenal to move on from Everton defeat

Goalkeeper Petr Cech refused to dwell on Arsenal's late defeat at Everton, instead turning his attention to the upcoming Premier League blockbuster against Manchester City.

Arsenal lost for just the second time in the Premier League this season after Ashley Williams headed home Ross Barkley's corner in the 86th minute.

Alexis Sanchez had given the visitors a 20th-minute lead at Goodison Park before Seamus Coleman equalised for Everton in the second half.

The defeat not only ended Arsenal's remarkable 17-match league unbeaten streak on Tuesdays, but it allowed Chelsea the opportunity to potentially move six points clear atop the table.

Speaking afterwards, Cech said: "We played well with the ball and we didn't give them chances. Second half, obviously with the goal they came back into the game and in the Premier League it's very difficult.

"You can't control games for 90 minutes, there will be moments where the opponents will show their quality.

"Although they were not dangerous for most of the game, they found two goals and in the end you go home with a defeat.

"But you have to pick yourself up. There is a big period coming up now with the games coming thick and fast and there is no time to dwell on the defeat. You have to move on and get ready for the next one."

It does not get any easier for Arsenal, who make the trip to Pep Guardiola's City on Sunday.

Arsenal are four points clear of City in second position and Cech added: "Sometimes I think it is best if after a big game you play another big game.

"You have opportunities to win, it's a kind of a six-pointer - it's probably a perfect game for us."