Cech: Wenger, Mourinho both hate to lose

Petr Cech feels Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and his Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho are more similar than it appears at first glance.

Wenger and Mourinho have endured a difficult relationship since the latter first moved to the Premier League with Chelsea in 2004 and have exchanged verbal barbs on more than one occasion.

However, Cech - who has worked under both managers - pointed out the arch-rivals' shared hatred of losing is what makes them so successful.

"Wenger and Mourinho are different but there is one thing they have in common and that is that they do not like defeats," the Arsenal goalkeeper told reporters.

"And I think this is the driving force behind the success of both of them.

"Because you cannot last for such a long time if you do not have the commitment and the hunger and if you are not doing everything to avoid defeat."