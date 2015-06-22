Cech will save Arsenal 12 or 15 points a season - Terry

The signing of Petr Cech will save Arsenal 12 or 15 points a season, according to Chelsea captain John Terry.

Cech lost his position as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper to Thibaut Courtois last season and has since been given permission to seek a move elsewhere.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the Czech Republic international as Arsene Wenger seeks to find a solution at what has long been a troublesome position for Chelsea's London rivals.

And Terry told talkSPORT: "There's talk of Arsenal signing Petr Cech and, if they do get him, he will strengthen them for sure. He will save them 12 or 15 points a season.

"Petr was an unbelievable professional last year. When you get left out of the team it can be hard to accept but, when he came in [to the side], he was exceptional.

"He deserves a lot of credit for that. We understand he wants to play first-team football but nobody wants to see him leave the club.

"He's going to be sorely missed and will improve any side he goes to."