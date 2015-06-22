Cech will save Arsenal 12 or 15 points a season - Terry
John Terry does not want to see Petr Cech leave Chelsea, but says the goalkeeper would be a great signing for Arsenal.
The signing of Petr Cech will save Arsenal 12 or 15 points a season, according to Chelsea captain John Terry.
Cech lost his position as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper to Thibaut Courtois last season and has since been given permission to seek a move elsewhere.
Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the Czech Republic international as Arsene Wenger seeks to find a solution at what has long been a troublesome position for Chelsea's London rivals.
And Terry told talkSPORT: "There's talk of Arsenal signing Petr Cech and, if they do get him, he will strengthen them for sure. He will save them 12 or 15 points a season.
"Petr was an unbelievable professional last year. When you get left out of the team it can be hard to accept but, when he came in [to the side], he was exceptional.
"He deserves a lot of credit for that. We understand he wants to play first-team football but nobody wants to see him leave the club.
"He's going to be sorely missed and will improve any side he goes to."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.