Cedric interested by Barcelona links

Southampton full-back Cedric is interested to hear his name mentioned as a potential transfer target for Barcelona.

Following the announcement that Dani Alves will leave Barca when his contract expires this month, the Camp Nou club have been linked with a number of potential replacements.

The latest of which is Cedric, who is with the Portugal squad in France for Euro 2016, which kicks off on Friday.

While the Southampton right-back insists that is his priority, he was pleased to hear of rumoured interest from Barca.

"I'm focused only on the national team and the competition," said Cedric.

"But it is always interesting for a player to know that there are big clubs interested in signing you.

"But, as I said, the most important thing at this point is the national team."

Portugal will be relying heavily on star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and Cedric labelled him the best in the world when asked to compare him to France duo Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann.

"They are two outstanding players, but I do not think they can be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo," he continued. "Ronaldo is the best in the world. He's on another level.

"Cristiano is clearly a leader. He is very happy, feels quite well and is fully motivated for this tournament.

"For us he is a daily example, we follow what he does, listen to his advice."