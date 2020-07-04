Celebrating Forest fan leapt into canal ‘unaware’ of late Derby equaliser
By PA Staff
A Nottingham Forest fan leapt into a canal to celebrate victory over Derby unaware his side had conceded a late equaliser, say local police.
Chris Martin scored a dramatic 97th-minute goal to snatch a point for Derby at Pride Park – but one fan apparently did not realise the hosts had made it 1-1.
Officers attended a report of persons in the canal opposite Nottingham station. A Forest fan had jumped in to celebrate a win over local rivals, unaware of the late equaliser ⚽️ #woundedhttps://t.co/SIdniwNCOS— BTP Nottinghamshire (@BTPNotts) July 4, 2020
British Transport Police (BTP) Nottinghamshire said officers attended a report of “persons in the canal” opposite Nottingham station.
“A Forest fan had jumped in to celebrate a win over local rivals, unaware of the late equaliser,” they tweeted. “#wounded.”
Forest had looked on course for victory thanks to Joe Lolley’s 10th goal of the season in the first half.
But, in a dramatic conclusion, Derby’s Martyn Waghorn was sent off in the 95th minute before Forest then failed to deal with a free-kick and Martin pounced.
