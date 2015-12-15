Celebration sidelines Lazio goalkeeper Marchetti

Federico Marchetti is not expected to feature for Lazio again this year after injuring himself while celebrating a goal against Sampdoria on Monday.

The goalkeeper sprinted from his goal in an effort to join his team-mates at the other end of the pitch after Alessandro Matri's 78th-minute opener.

However, the 32-year-old pulled his hamstring in the process and will be sidelined for Lazio's Coppa Italia meeting with Udinese on Thursday and Sunday's trip to face Serie A leaders Inter.

"Marchetti reported a muscle injury, it is a suspected strain, between the first and second degree, of the left hamstring," team doctor Stefano Salvatori told Lazio Style Radio.

"We will conduct further tests to diagnose the severity of the injury and it's likely he will not be able to play against Udinese and Inter.

"We will see what the recovery time will be."

Stefano Pioli's side were unable to hold on for the win, with Marchetti's replacement Etrit Berisha conceding the stoppage-time free-kick from which Ervin Zukanovic equalised.