Celta remaining grounded - Aspas

Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas insisted preserving the club's La Liga status remains the top priority, despite Wednesday's 4-1 demolition of Barcelona.

Aspas bagged a brace as Celta maintained their unbeaten start to the season in remarkable fashion against the reigning Spanish champions at Estadio de Balaidos.

Celta are second in the La Liga standings, with four wins and a draw from five rounds, but Aspas is refusing to look too far ahead.

"OK, you have enthusiasm but the priority remains to reach 40 or 42 points to give us safety as soon as possible," the 28-year-old said afterwards.

"Once we reach that figure there will be far higher levels of dreaming."

Barca target Nolito and Aspas combined to give Celta a 2-0 lead at the break in Vigo, courtesy of two quick-fire goals approaching the half-hour mark.

Liverpool flop Aspas added a third in the 56th minute, before Neymar reduced the deficit with 10 minutes remaining.

John Guidetti, however, restored Celta's three-goal buffer three minutes later.

"Against Barcelona you are never comfortable until the party ends because you never know what can happen," Aspas added.

"But the effort we have done today has been tremendous. We pressed up with a very intense pressure."