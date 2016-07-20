Celtic 3 Lincoln Red Imps 0 (3-1 agg): Rodgers' men ease to victory

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic bounced back from their first-leg embarrassment to beat part-timers Lincoln Red Imps 3-0 and advance to the third round of Champions League qualifying.

Having missed a glut of chances in a 1-0 defeat in their away leg, the Scottish champions were in unforgiving mood in Glasgow, netting a trio of first-half goals through Mikael Lustig, Leigh Griffiths and Patrick Roberts.

The hosts' early pressure was predictably relentless at Celtic Park, as Raul Navas was forced into a number of saves, while Callum McGregor rattled the crossbar.

But eventually they made it count, scoring all three goals in a six-minute spell.

The first came after 23 minutes, when Lincoln failed to properly clear a free-kick from the right and the ball fell for Lustig to thump high into the net.

Griffiths converted brilliantly into the corner from the edge of the area to put Celtic ahead in the tie, with Roberts then curling past Navas after a one-two on the edge of the box.

Celtic face Kazakhstan's Astana in the next round.