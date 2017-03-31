Celtic and Rangers set for Old Firm double-header

Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers will meet twice in a week after their post-split Scottish Premiership fixture was scheduled for just six days after the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Celtic are 25 points clear at the summit as they close in on a sixth successive title, but Rangers stand between them and a first Scottish Cup final since 2012-13.

With Brendan Rodgers' side also looking to end the league season undefeated, a double-header against their arch-rivals could prove crucial.

The semi-final will take place at Hampden Park on April 23, with a league meeting at Ibrox following six days later.

The teams have met four times in all competitions already this term, with Celtic winning three and the most recent clash ending in a 1-1 draw.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha will take charge of an Old Firm match for the first time in the semi-final.