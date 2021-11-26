Celtic captains past and present to pay tribute to Bertie Auld before Dons game

Celtic captain Callum McGregor will join with predecessor Scott Brown when further tributes are paid to Bertie Auld on Sunday.

An Aberdeen team led out by Brown are the fitting visitors for the first match at Celtic Park since Auld died at the age of 83.

Fans paid tribute to the Lisbon Lion at last weekend’s Hampden win against St Johnstone and thousands gathered to say a final farewell outside Celtic Park following the European Cup winner’s funeral on Friday.

But many more will add their voice to the respects paid ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership contest.

A Celtic statement read: “The club with current captain Callum McGregor and former captain Scott Brown, will also pay tribute to Bertie pre-match at the Aberdeen game on Sunday, November 28, on what is set to be a special day for the Celtic family, as we come together once more to honour and remember the legendary Bertie Auld.

“All supporters attending the game on Sunday are encouraged to arrive early and be in your seats for 2:50pm ahead of kick-off.”

Brown got to know Auld well during his 14 years at Parkhead and wrote a personal tribute to him on Instagram last week.

“I am devastated to hear of the passing of the legend, Lion and dear friend, Bertie Auld,” he said.

“He was the happiest man in the world and always had time to share his amazing stories with supporters, players and staff.

“Bertie lit up a room when he walked in and filled it with lots of laughter (and singing.) He truly was Mr. Celtic.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Bertie’s family and friends.”