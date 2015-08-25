'Celtic don't know what they're in for' - Tinnerholm predicts fiery atmosphere in Malmo

Malmo full-back Anton Tinnerholm reckons the Swedish club will overrun Celtic on Tuesday, while he expects Ronny Deila's side to be blown away by the home fans at Swedbank Stadion.

Celtic will start the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off with a 3-2 lead but Tinnerholm is convinced Malmo's superior fitness will be critical at home.

Malmo trailed 2-0 at half-time at Parkhead but surged back in the second half, with Jo Inge Berget scoring twice against his former club to maintain the hopes of Age Hareide's men of qualifying for the Champions League group stage for a second straight season.

"We have an advantage that we are the middle of the season," the 24-year-old told Sydsvenskan.

"It felt like we were a little stronger at the end in Glasgow."

Malmo have played 21 games in the 2015 Allsvenskan, while Celtic have only completed five matches in the 2015-16 Scottish Premiership campaign.

In the previous round of Champions League qualifying, Malmo lost 2-0 away to Salzburg but triumphed 3-0 at Swedbank Stadion to progress.

Tinnerholm expects a similar display on Tuesday, with raucous home support cheering Hareide's side on.

"I don't think Celtic understand what awaits," he said.

"Although they have good pressure at home, I think it will be something extra when they come here.

"Here you sing for 90 minutes."