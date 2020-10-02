Celtic duo hope fans can be at Europa League games

Mohamed Elyounoussi is hoping at least some Celtic fans get to see their exciting Europa League group games.

The Hoops’ 1-0 play-off win over Sarajevo in Bosnia on Thursday night was deserved and it took them into the group stages where they were drawn in Group H along with Sparta Prague of the Czech Republic, Italian giants AC Milan for the sixth time in Europe and French club Lille.

The Covid-19 crisis has meant games being played behind closed doors this season but the Norway striker is hoping some Hoops supporters may be allowed back inside the grounds.

He told Celtic’s official Twitter account: “It looks like a strong group.

“We wanted at least one big team, we got two, Lille is a good team as well.

“I am happy with the draw. We had a good European season last season and hopefully we can do the same this year and hopefully we can get some of the fans on European nights at Celtic Park, for the atmosphere, that would be brilliant.

“So hopefully we can get some of the fans back. Some of the boys haven’t experienced that here, I hope they can experience it as well.

“Without fans, we play without the emotions and atmosphere, we need the support from them.

“I hope we can have some of them back, either way we know we have their support and we are looking forward to the games.”

Defender Hatem Abd Elhamed, recalling that Celtic reached the last 32 of the Europa League last season before being knocked out by Copenhagen, echoed the sentiments of his team-mate.

The Israel international said: “Celtic supporters are very important for us, they push us and give us a lot of energy during the game.

“I remember last season against Lazio and Cluj and it was an amazing atmosphere.

“I don’t know the situation now but I hope so, we need them.

“We got good clubs (in the draw), strong teams, but we are strong as well. We expect to do a good job and at least the same as last season and even more, going forward to the next level.

“The win in Bosnia was very important for us, for our careers, the staff and the club, a big club with a good name in Europe. We are happy we did it.”