Celtic edge closer to signing Rapid Vienna left-back Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo

Rapid Vienna have revealed Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has left their training camp as a move to Celtic appeared to draw closer.

Speaking after last night’s 0-0 friendly draw with St Gallen in Switzerland, Hoops boss Neil Lennon claimed a reported £3million deal for the 24-year-old Belgian left-back was imminent, telling a number of newspapers: “We are not too far away and he will be another good addition to the squad.

“He gives us competition at left-back, he’s strong, athletic and good on the ball.”

On Wednesday morning, Rapid Vienna’s official Twitter account confirmed the defender had departed the training base: “Today no longer in Bad Zell is Boli #Bolingoli- our number 5 received permission to leave the training camp yesterday.

“If there are more news about him, we will get back to you!”

Bolingoli-Mbombo would be Lennon’s third summer signing after Christopher Jullien and Luca Connell.

Celtic begin their Champions League qualifying campaign in the first round against FK Sarajevo, with the first leg in Bosnia next Tuesday evening.