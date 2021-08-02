Celtic in line to meet AZ Alkmaar in Europa League qualifying

Celtic are on course to play AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League play-offs.

The Hoops will take on the Dutch side if they get past Jablonec of the Czech Republic over the course of the next fortnight.

Alkmaar go straight into the play-off round after finishing third in the Eredivisie last season.

They were unbeaten in their first 32 European home matches until losing to Everton in 2007 and did not lose in four European home games last term. Alkmaar finished third in their Europa League group, taking four points off Napoli, after dropping out of the Champions League qualifiers.

St Johnstone will take on Danish side Randers if they shock Galatasaray in the third qualifying round.

Rangers, meanwhile, will face Olympiacos or Ludogorets in the Champions League play-offs if they get past Malmo.

Steven Gerrard’s side open their qualifying campaign in Sweden on Tuesday. They and Malmo were unseeded for the play-off draw.

Olympiacos are favourites to get past the Bulgarian side as they look to reach the Champions League group stage for the fourth time in five years.

They lost to Arsenal in the last 16 of the Europa League last season after knocking the Gunners out of the same competition the previous year.

Ludogorets finished bottom of their Europa League group last season but have Champions League group experience in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

Rangers or Malmo will be at home first in the play-offs on August 17-18.

The loser of their Champions League qualifier will drop into the Europa League play-offs and take on Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan or Armenian side Alashkert.