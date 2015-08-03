Celtic 'seeking reassurances' over Qarabag pitch

Amid fears that Qarabag's pitch is unsuitable to play on, Celtic are "seeking reassurances" over the quality of the playing surface before heading to Baku for their UEFA Champions League qualifying clash.

The Scottish champions prevailed 1-0 in the opening leg of the third-qualifying-round tie at Celtic Park last week, but concerns have been raised over the state of the pitch at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku.

The surface has reportedly been scorched by extreme weather in Azerbaijan, with some suggestions that Wednesday's game could be called off.

Before travelling to Baku, Celtic said they would look for clarification on the situation.

"We are aware of the issue regarding the pitch in Baku," a spokesperson said.

"At the moment we are seeking reassurances over the quality of the surface."