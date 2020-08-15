Celtic send Marin Shved on loan to KV Mechelen

Celtic winger Marin Shved has joined Belgian club KV Mechelen on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old signed for the Hoops in January 2019 from Karpaty Lviv, and was immediately loaned back to the Ukrainian side for the rest of the season.

The Ukraine international made the first of three appearances for Celtic at the start of last season, scoring as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Nomme Kalju in a Champions League qualifier in Estonia.

The move is subject to international clearance and a statement on Celtic’s official website ended: “Everyone at Celtic wishes Marian success at KV Mechelen this season.”