Celtic set for Jonjoe Kenny loan deal after appearing to lose out on Ben Davies

Celtic have been tipped to complete a loan move for Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny after appearing to lose out to Liverpool for Ben Davies.

Manager Neil Lennon expressed hope that a deal could be agreed with Preston defender Davies on Saturday with the 24-year-old’s Deepdale contract due to expire in the summer.

But the PA news agency understands Liverpool and Preston have agreed a £2million fee for Davies to move to Anfield ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

Ben Davies, right, appears bound for Anfield (Barrington Coombs/PA)

With Christopher Jullien out for several months and Shane Duffy again looking vulnerable during Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by St Mirren, Lennon is looking to strengthen his central defence.

The under-pressure Hoops boss is also seeking a right-back following Jeremie Frimpong’s move to Bayer Leverkusen last week, and Kenny has emerged as a major target.

The 23-year-old has made 48 appearances for Everton and spent last season as a regular on loan with Schalke.

Aberdeen and Ross County both saw key forwards depart for England on Sunday but Hibernian look set to stand firm amid interest in their top goalscorer.

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is wanted by Birmingham (PA)

County sold Ross Stewart to Sunderland while Sam Cosgrove joined Birmingham for a fee believed to be around the £2million mark.

But Blues have so far failed in their pursuit of Kevin Nisbet, who was left on the bench as Hibs beat Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Reports claim Hibs rejected a fresh £3million bid for Nisbet on Sunday after Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka confirmed the former Raith and Dunfermline striker was a target.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross expressed confidence on Saturday that both Nisbet and Millwall target Ryan Porteous would still be with him when the window closes, but Stevie Mallan could be set for a move to Turkey.

Is Fraser Hornby set for Pittodrie? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aberdeen are reported to have agreed a loan deal for Scotland Under-21 striker Fraser Hornby after playing without a recognised centre-forward in Saturday’s goalless draw with Livingston.

The former Everton youth player has made three substitute appearances for Stade de Reims since joining the Ligue 1 side last summer.

Rangers, still 23 points ahead of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, are in no rush to add to their squad with pre-contract deals for Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright and Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson agreed for next season.

Wright’s move could yet be speeded up while George Edmundson could be on his way out of Ibrox on loan, with Derby linked with the centre-back.

George Edmundson could be on his way to Derby (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale is hopeful of making a late addition to his squad. Dundee United are not expected to do business while St Mirren are aiming to add another striker and left-sided defender if possible.

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer had been looking for another forward before losing his job in the wake of Saturday’s home defeat by St Johnstone.

Hamilton are hoping to add to their squad following several frustrations while St Johnstone, Ross County and Motherwell could also be busy.

Fir Park chief executive Alan Burrows wrote on Twitter: “It’s been such a tough window to recruit. January is difficult at the best of times, but with a new manager and various Covid restrictions, it’s been extremely challenging. That said, we’re still hoping to add one or two before midnight tonight.”