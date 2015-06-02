Celtic swoop for City defender Boyata
Dedryck Boyata has swapped the Premier League for the Scottish Premiership after leaving Manchester City to join Celtic.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have completed the signing of Manchester City defender Dedryck Boyata on a four-year deal.
The Belgium international joined City in 2006, but the 24-year-old has struggled to break into the first team at the Etihad Stadium, making just 36 appearances.
The centre-back, who has enjoyed loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Twente, signed a new two-year contract in May 2014, but has now opted for a fresh challenge at Celtic Park.
"It feels really good. Celtic are a very big club and it feels good to be a part of it," Boyata told Celtic's official website.
"The manager [Ronny Deila] came to see me in Manchester and I spoke to him about having me here and all the ideas he had for me playing for the team.
"So I was very pleased with his plans and from that point I thought that moving to Celtic would be a good idea and we tried to do everything right for me to move here."
