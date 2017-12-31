Central Coast Mariners 0 Wellington Phoenix 0: A-League strugglers cancel each other out

Central Coast Mariners ended a run of three successive defeats on Sunday but could only stop the rot with an underwhelming 0-0 draw at home to rock-bottom Wellington Phoenix.

The visitors went into the trip without a victory in their last five games, though they looked lively in attack during the early exchanges, with Roy Krishna going close twice.

Phoenix finished the first half on top as well, seeing Krishna and Matthew Ridenton force Ben Kennedy into a pair of smart stops just before the break.

Chances became more infrequent after half-time, but things did liven up again towards the end, with Storm Roux going close for the hosts with 18 minutes left.

Ultimately there just was not enough quality in attack on either side, the result leaving Mariners third from bottom and Phoenix rooted to the foot of the table.