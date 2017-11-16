Central Coast Mariners 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto snatches dramatic win

Daniel Adlung's stunning equaliser and Ryan Kitto's dramatic goal in injury time saw Adelaide United come from behind to beat Central Coast Mariners 2-1 away from home in the A-League on Thursday.

The Mariners went into the match in Gosford on the back of their first victory of the season, an encouraging 2-0 win over reigning champions Sydney FC.

And they took the lead five minutes before half-time, Wout Brama stroking home from the penalty spot after Ersan Gulum clumsily fouled Connor Pain inside the area.

Adelaide, seeking to avoid their fourth defeat in succession, drew level in the 59th minute, Adlung seizing on a loose ball to fire home a stunning half-volley from outside the area.

The visitors threatened to snatch all three points in the 79th minute, substitute George Blackwood firing straight at goalkeeper Ben Kennedy from the centre of the penalty area after being set up by Kitto.

Kitto, Mark Ochieng and Karim Matmour all went close during a late Reds onslaught, and the Mariners duly crumbled in the 93rd minute.

And it's 3 points! A wonder goal from Daniel Adlung and a beautiful finish from Ryan Kitto for the W! November 16, 2017

Ochieng did well to control Isaias' corner and hook the ball back to the edge of the box, where Kitto watched it onto his foot and guided a well-placed finish into the bottom corner of Kennedy's net.

The result sees Adelaide climb to fifth, two points ahead of seventh-placed Mariners, who make the trip to New Zealand to face Wellington Phoenix next weekend, when the Reds will also be on the road at Sydney.