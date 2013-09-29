Central midfield role key to Ramsey form

The Wales international has had a fruitful start to the campaign, netting eight goals in nine appearances for Arsene Wenger's side already this term.

He continued that run on Saturday by netting in the club's 2-1 victory over Swansea City and his man-of-the-match-performance at the Liberty Stadium helped Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table.

Ramsey came under criticism from certain sections of the club's supporters last season following a series of indifferent displays, when he was utilised in several different positions.

But the 21-year-old believes that his reversal in fortunes is down to a more prominent role in the centre of the Arsenal midfield.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I've had a bit of stick, particularly last season but I was playing all over the place.

"I'm a central midfielder. I've worked hard. I'm a type who never gives up. I felt like I was definitely improving at the back end of last season.

"I'm in my position now where I've put a load of games together and my quality is just starting to come through."

Ramsey also admitted that he is surprised by his current purple patch in front of goal, but he hopes that the team can maintain their impressive start to the season and mount a serious bid for the title.

He added: "Yes (I am surprised). I felt like throughout my career I've been getting into these positions but I've been a bit rash in front of goal.

"Now I feel a lot more composed and confident.

"That's our target (to win the league). We have a lot of quality in the team. We have had a lot of injuries but have managed to dig in and put a few wins together."