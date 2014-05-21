Cesar set for QPR return after World Cup

Cesar linked up with former QPR defender and now Toronto coach Ryan Nelsen in February, joining the MLS franchise on a loan deal having fallen down the pecking order behind Robert Green following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

It was expected that Cesar might remain abroad until December but it seems he may be back in England ahead of the new season, with QPR battling to return to the top-flight.

"It depends on the World Cup… Queens Park Rangers wants me in August. I don't know what will happen," said the 34-year-old.

"I’m contracted still in England for a few more years.

"I'm contracted to return there in August after the World Cup. I can't really give you a clear answer as to what my fate is after the World Cup.

"I've always been a professional person. Even if I win the World Cup, I'm going to keep to my word, return to my (parent) club and help them win championships."

A more pressing issue for Cesar is undoubtedly the World Cup, with the former Inter shot-stopper set to join up with his Brazil team-mates midweek.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's men have been drawn with Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon in Group A and Cesar said nerves are beginning to set in ahead of their opening match against Croatia on June 12.

"I'm very anxious," said Cesar. "It’s getting close to the time to meet up with the team and start on this important journey.

"The whole country is obviously preoccupied (with protests and strikes) but we hope things get settled before the World Cup.

"Every World Cup is a big opportunity; they all have their own flavour. This one being in Brazil is even more special for me.

"It's my country, my family is there and I just have God to thank for the opportunity to play in this World Cup."