Cesar Vallejo well represented in Peru's Copa America squad

Cesar Vallejo has five representatives in Peru's extended Copa America squad, which will be cut from 30 to 23 players.

The Peruvian Primera Division outfit have never won the top-flight title, but they are well represented in Ricardo Gareca's squad.

Sporting Cristal (four players), Juan Aurich (three) and Alianza Lima (two) are other Peruvian sides with multiple representatives.

Bayern Munich attacker Claudio Pizarro was named, despite just one goal to his name for the Bundesliga powerhouses this season.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Juan Aurich), Diego Penny (Sporting Cristal), Salomon Libman (Cesar Vallejo).

Defenders: Carlos Zambrano (Eintracht Frankfurt), Pedro Requena (Cesar Vallejo), Hansell Riojas (Cesar Vallejo), Yoshimar Yotun (Malmo), Jair Cespedes (Juan Aurich), Alexander Callens (Real Sociedad B), Gustavo Dulanto (Universitario de Deportes), Christian Ramos (Juan Aurich), Luis Advincula (Vitoria Setubal).

Midfielders: Josepmir Ballon (Sporting Cristal), Cristian Benavente (Real Madrid Castilla), Paolo Hurtado (Pacos de Ferreira), Carlos Lobaton (Sporting Cristal), Edwin Retamoso (Real Garcilaso), Rinaldo Cruzado (Cesar Vallejo), Christian Cueva (Alianza Lima), Joel Sanchez (San Martin), Carlos Ascues (Melgar), Paulo Albarracin (Alianza Lima), Juan Manuel Vargas (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Claudio Pizarro (Bayern Munich), Andre Carrillo (Sporting Lisbon), Jefferson Farfan (Schalke 04), Yordy Reyna (RB Leipzig), Paolo Guerrero (Corinthians), Irven Avila (Sporting Cristal), Daniel Chavez (Cesar Vallejo).