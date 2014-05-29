Cesc to Cesc: Dutch will be dying to get revenge

La Roja had only the 1964 European Championships to their name prior to 2008, but since then they have dominated the international scene by lifting two Euro crowns as well as the World Cup in South Africa four years ago.

Vicente del Bosque’s side head to Brazil looking to retain the trophy and secure a fourth straight tournament win, and Barcelona star Fabregas insists he is as hungry as ever to taste glory in the red shirt.

In an interview with himself to mark the launch of PUMA’s Tricks boot, Cesc said:

“You never get bored of winning. Everyone always wants to strive for the best and for a footballer the World Cup is the best thing that can happen to you.

“Until 2008 nobody believed in us and since then we've made a name for ourselves and we've become a competitive team that has won everything.”

Spain triumphed in 2010 despite slipping up in their opening group game against Switzerland, and a trickier test awaits in Salvador on June 13 as the champions kick off against the Netherlands – runners-up four years ago.

Cesc believes the Swiss upset will help focus the minds ahead of Spain's curtain-raisier against the Dutch, who Fabregas expects ‘will be dying’ to exact revenge for their Johannesburg heartache.

“I think it will be an interesting game. But of course everyone will be thinking back to that final and what happened. It was a very competitive final, a passionate and exciting game. I'm sure they'll be dying to get one over on us.

“[Losing to Switzerland] was a difficult time and I remember we were all very nervous. Everyone thought it was the easiest game in the group but that just shows you that any World Cup or European Championships are never easy. That was a lesson and we should remember it ahead of this World Cup too.”

