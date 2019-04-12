Cesc Fabregas says he was forced out of Chelsea by Maurizio Sarri's “son” Jorginho

World Cup winner Fabregas left Chelsea in January after nearly five years at the club to join Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco.

Now the 31-year-old midfielder has opened up about why he felt the need to move on.

Fabregas said he had the option to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge, but decided to leave instead. The former Spain international explained that when Sarri joined as manager, he brought with him a player that “was like his son” and who made it difficult for him to play.

Midfielder Jorginho followed Sarri from Napoli last summer, and has since made 45 appearances for Chelsea.

Speaking at a Monaco press conference, Fabregas said: “I was at Chelsea and I could have renewed my contract to stay there. A new coach came and he came with a player that, for him, was like his son.

“For me it was difficult to play every single game – this is what I want to do. I love football. When I played for Chelsea, I’m happy.

“[But] it was impossible to play every match – for whatever reason it was.”

